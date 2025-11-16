Vice-President Radhakrishnan hails CAG as guardian of Bharat's 'moral wealth'  

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday emphasised the importance of accountability, transparency, and integrity for upholding the moral wealth of Bharat, lauding the contributions of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Speaking at the Audit Diwas Celebrations 2025 as the Chief Guest, the Vice-President appreciated the pivotal role of the CAG, calling the institution the "guardian of the public purse".

He highlighted that by upholding fairness and truth in auditing, the CAG stands as a pillar of accountability, transparency, and integrity - the moral wealth of Bharat.

Radhakrishnan also commended the CAG of India for notifying "One Nation, One Set of Object Heads of Expenditure" for the Union government and all State Governments, a reform that will significantly enhance transparency and comparability of government expenditure.

The Vice President noted that CAG's global reputation has grown through its role as External Auditor for international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and several others.

He highlighted that the CAG is currently chairing the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) - a testimony to Bharat's journey from being a follower to emerging as a global leader.

The Vice President said, "As Bharat progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the CAG will remain a key partner in ensuring fiscal discipline and transparency for effective governance."

He urged officers to continuously upgrade their skills and auditing capabilities to enhance transparency in public spending and ensure that people’s money is used for public welfare.

At a separate media awards event in Delhi, the Vice President honoured Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas.

In his address, the Vice President said that cinema and politics are two entirely different worlds, but one thing is common - both are uncertain fields.

He appreciated Suresh Gopi for sustaining and succeeding in both.

The Vice-President also underscored the media's vital role in highlighting the nation's positive developments to inspire optimism among the youth.

He emphasised that journalism serves to give a voice to the voiceless and highlighted the media's crucial role in creating a drug-free society by spreading awareness and shaping responsible public discourse.

--IANS

rch/svn