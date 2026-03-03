Vice President Radhakrishnan briefed on rural job, welfare schemes by Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday met Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani at Parliament House to discuss welfare and job schemes, an official said.

During the meeting, the Vice-President was briefed on various initiatives of the Ministry aimed at rural transformation and public welfare, including housing for all, rural employment, skilling and capacity building.

The Ministers and the officials also informed Radhakrishnan about measures taken for the improvement of rural livelihoods, community infrastructure, road and connectivity, social assistance, watershed management, and digital land records modernisation.

The Vice President was also apprised of key government schemes such as Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY–NRLM), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-GraminPMAY–G, and other flagship programmes.

The Vice President appreciated the Ministry for the transformative initiatives being undertaken in the rural development sector.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words, "India lives in its villages," he emphasised that strengthened rural development, supported by enhanced employment and skilling opportunities, will enable the nation to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Earlier last week, the Vice President highlighted the growing challenge of fake news and misinformation, emphasising that journalists have a responsibility to uphold the truth.

Speaking at the 57th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi, the Vice-President called upon mass communication graduates to become agents of positive change in society.

He said journalism and mass communication will play a key role in the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Stressing the power of the pen, the Vice-President said that opinion makers can lead the nation by shaping the right and positive opinion based purely on truth. "Write truth fearlessly, and you will make Viksit Bharat," he told the graduating students.

He urged them not to be driven by ratings or shortcuts, but by the correctness and integrity of their writing.

Recalling his admiration for veteran journalist A.N. Sivaraman, former Editor of Dinamani, he said socially conscious and informative journalism can shape leaders and create leaders.

