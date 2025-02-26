Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit West Bengal on Feb 28

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day tour of West Bengal on February 28, said an an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat.

During the visit, the vice president will perform darshan at Tarapith, one of the revered Shakti Peethas, in Birbhum district, as per the release.

Dhankhar will also preside as Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of 150th Birth Anniversary of Gaudiya Mission's founder, Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, in Kolkata, it added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest at the first ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Kamporijo Circle, Kamle District, Arunachal Pradesh, Dhankhar said, "Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power. Producing one megawatt requires an investment of Rs 10 crore, which means there is an investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh. Kiren ji (Union Minister Kiren Rijiju) surely has some magic. He managed to convince the Prime Minister about this and urged all of you to seize this opportunity, cooperate, and preserve our culture. In such a scenario, I feel truly delighted to be here."

He further said that decades ago, the government introduced the 'Look East' policy, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed this into 'Act East' because merely looking will not suffice; action is necessary.

"And when action is taken, we see remarkable changes. Whether it is air travel, airports, railway connectivity, road connectivity, or even 4G network availability--these are all indicators of progress in Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

The vice president said, "For the first time in India's history, the Buddhist community has been granted minority status, and a Cabinet Minister position has also been given to a Buddhist leader. This historic development has sent a strong message across the world." (ANI)