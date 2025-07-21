Vice President exits mid-term: Rajya Sabha to gear up for a new helm amid legislative crosscurrents

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has set in motion a constitutional and political transition that will unfold over the coming weeks.

With his departure now official, the process to elect a new Vice President - India’s second-highest constitutional office - will begin under Article 66 of the Constitution.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will step in to discharge the Vice President’s parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House. However, this temporary arrangement does not confer the title of Acting Vice President or confer broader constitutional authority beyond the Rajya Sabha chairmanship.

Under the Constitution, the Election Commission must fill the vacancy “as soon as possible,” typically within six months. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term rather than simply completing the remainder of Dhankhar’s tenure, says Supreme Court lawyer Pradeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar is not expected to continue in office in any capacity. Once the resignation takes effect - submitted formally to the President under Article 67(a) - the role is vacated, and no provision allows for an interim return unless elected afresh.

This interregnum in the Rajya Sabha leadership comes at a politically charged moment, coinciding with the Monsoon Session, when legislative activity is traditionally intense.

Dhankhar’s absence removes a vocal and combative figure from the Upper House, potentially altering the tone of parliamentary engagement. The Deputy Chairman, though institutionally competent, may adopt a more restrained posture as compared to Dhankhar’s assertive style.

As the government weighs its choice of successor, the nomination will reflect not just strategic calculations ahead of the 2026 general elections but also the desired tenor of parliamentary discourse.

For the Opposition, this window offers a brief pause to recalibrate tactics and potentially advocate for a less partisan figure in the constitutional role.

The outcome of the Vice Presidential election - and its immediate impact on the functioning of the Rajya Sabha - will carry lasting implications for both governance and the choreography of Indian democracy.

In the interim, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will assume responsibility for presiding over proceedings in the Upper House. However, this is a procedural arrangement and does not elevate the Deputy Chairman to the status of Acting Vice President.

As advocate Pradeep Yadav clarified, the resignation does not trigger a constitutional crisis - those are typically associated with the office of the President. Nevertheless, constitutional offices like the Vice President, Prime Minister, or President cannot be left vacant.

Dhankhar, having submitted his resignation under Article 67(a), is not expected to continue in any capacity until a successor is chosen. His exit comes during the Monsoon Session, a time of high legislative activity, and leaves a notable vacuum in the leadership of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar, known for his combative parliamentary style and proximity to the ruling BJP-led NDA, was often at the centre of heated debate and procedural contention.

His absence could momentarily alter the tone of the Upper House, possibly making room for a more subdued or conciliatory approach depending on how the Deputy Chairman chooses to navigate the role.

Politically, the race to elect a new Vice President offers the NDA an opportunity to reaffirm its legislative posture ahead of the 2026 general elections. A nominee echoing Dhankhar’s assertiveness could signal a continuation of combative parliamentary tactics, while a more moderate figure might reflect strategic recalibration.

For the Opposition, the moment presents a slim opening to advocate for a less partisan occupant, though they remain numerically outmatched in both Houses. Beyond procedural implications, Dhankhar’s departure highlights the pressures of high constitutional office.

He is the third Vice President in Indian history to resign mid-term, joining VV Giri and R Venkataraman - both of whom resigned to ascend to the presidency. Dhankhar, however, appears to have exited public life permanently, with no indication of a future political pivot.

As Parliament prepares for a transition at the top of the Rajya Sabha, political observers are watching closely. The government's choice of successor will not only reflect electoral arithmetic but also shape the texture of future legislative discourse and the evolving choreography of India’s constitutional institutions.

