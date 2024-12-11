Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Maritime Heritage at IMHC 2024 in New Delhi

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday highlighted the importance of preserving India's maritime legacy for future generations at the inaugural session of the India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 (IMHC 2024).

The event, organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), was held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to an official release, the conclave brought together key ministers, renowned speakers, maritime experts, and thought leaders from across the globe. It showcased India's rich seafaring legacy, its crucial role in facilitating cultural and economic exchanges worldwide, and its vision for sustainable maritime innovation, cementing its position as a rising maritime powerhouse.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Dhankhar remarked, "India stands today as an emerging maritime powerhouse, strategically leveraging its geographical location and advanced infrastructure to spearhead global maritime initiatives. Through sophisticated maritime diplomacy, particularly initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), we are fostering robust international partnerships and ensuring regional stability across the Indo-Pacific. A rule-based order is the quintessence, and India is taking the lead in ensuring broader adherence to such a regime at sea."

He expressed optimism about the conclave's impact, stating, "I am confident that this two-day Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 will renew our collective dedication to honouring our maritime legacy while advancing sustainable innovation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also delivered a special message, underlining India's strategic location in the Indian Ocean and its legacy of trade and cultural exchange. He noted, "As we march towards realising the vision of building Viksit Bharat by 2047, strengthening the maritime framework for the 21st century is integral to our efforts. I am confident that the deliberations at this conclave will not only enable India to take pride in its rich maritime heritage but also draft a futuristic blueprint to become a global maritime hub and leading player."

The India Maritime Heritage Conclave promotes collaboration across ministries, including Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs and Education, and Culture and Tourism, focusing on skill development and sustainable livelihoods. It encourages youth to explore maritime careers and integrates heritage into education.

In partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the event also highlights India's maritime legacy as a driver for cultural preservation and tourism, fostering a unified framework for national development, youth empowerment, and global engagement.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the conclave, reaffirming India's commitment to preserving and promoting its maritime heritage. "Our rich maritime heritage is not merely a story of the past but a beacon for the future. Under the visionary guidance of our hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal is a step in this direction. It will bring our maritime past to life for future generations, showcasing the brilliance of our ancestors while inspiring young minds to carry forward this legacy," he said.

Sonowal added, "The ocean is not just a resource; it is a legacy--a bridge connecting the past and the future, uniting civilizations, fostering innovation, and shaping our identity as a maritime nation. By preserving our maritime heritage, we honour our ancestors and unlock immense potential for tourism, education, and youth engagement."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that India's maritime future aligns closely with the government's vision of achieving a self-reliant India. He noted, "Maritime development and heritage go hand in hand, and this conclave is a step towards bridging the past and the future. Let us work to ensure India's maritime legacy thrives for generations to come."

The conclave saw the participation of state ministers from Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. It also marked the inaugural meeting of the Apex Committee for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Conclave. An exhibition featuring over 20 stalls showcased India's shipbuilding techniques, navigation systems, and historical trade routes, inaugurated by distinguished dignitaries. (ANI)