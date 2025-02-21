Vice President Dhankar Attends Global Conference of Meditation Leaders in New Delhi

New Delhi: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday attended the second Global Conference of Meditation at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Global Conference of Meditation Leaders (GCML) commenced on February 20 and is set to conclude on February 23, 2025.

Addressing the conference, Vice President Dhankar said, "We often assign iconic status to figures based on superficial parameters--politicians, doctors, philanthropists, even so-called great yogis. Yet, true greatness lies not in titles but in the transformative power of actions rooted in genuine service and spirituality. I only reflect the sentiment of the people here that we are blessed to have Kamlesh D. Patel, the third president of the Sri Ram mission, amongst us. Daaji is the Global guide of happiness of institution exemplifies what we all have witnessed, meditation is a transformative power through action."

Further, he mentioned the critical issues with mental health like depression and anxiety as he said, "Meditation is a beacon of hope in times of turbulence. In today's world, plagued by mental health issues like anxiety and depression, it provides a path to healing. It bridges the gap between our material pursuits and spiritual needs, emphasising that they are not in conflict but complement one another."

"As we gather here, united by a common goal, let us remember that sustainable development, which is essential for our survival, must be rooted in mindfulness and balance. The relentless exploitation of our natural resources has led us to a point of reckoning. Meditation and spiritual wisdom offer a way back to harmony with ourselves, each other, and the planet," Dhankar said.

Further, he added, "This conference, aligning with the United Nations mission for sustainable development, reminds us that true progress lies not just in material development but in fostering a deeper connection to our inner selves and the world around us. May all beings be happy and free, as meditation guides us towards a future of peace, harmony, and sustainability."

The conference is organised by Buddha CEO Quantum Foundation in collaboration with Pyramid Meditation Channel Hindi (PMC), S-VYASA, Heartfulness, AIIMS, CCRYN (Ministry of AYUSH), and various organisations of the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement. (ANI)