Vice President CP Radhakrishnan lauds Kashi-Tamil Nadu cultural connect

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday inaugurated the new Satram (Resting place) constructed by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society, along with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, in Varanasi.

The 10-storey Satram, comprising 140 rooms, is the second facility built by the Society in Varanasi for visiting devotees, said an official statement.

“It is aimed at serving visiting devotees and encouraging younger generations to visit the holy city. This initiative reflects the age-old spiritual and cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, symbolising the deep Kashi-Tamil connect in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the official statement.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President highlighted the time-honoured spiritual and cultural bond between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu.

He recalled his earlier visits to the holy city, noting its remarkable transformation over the past 25 years, and attributed this progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath.

Radhakrishnan also shared personal reflections, including his transformation to vegetarianism after taking a holy dip in the Ganga in 2000.

The Vice-President praised the Nagarathar community for their dedicated social service and their sustained efforts to promote Tamil culture wherever they go.

He appreciated the community for constructing the Satram at a cost of Rs 60 crore, funded entirely through community donations, and acknowledged the new building as a symbol of faith, resilience, and collaboration between regions.

He highlighted that Dharma ultimately prevails, noting that the land on which the Satram now stands had once been encroached upon but was successfully recovered through the efforts of the state government. The Satram, he said, now stands as a noble facility for devotees.

The Vice President remarked that Kashi is regarded as the spiritual capital of the world and observed that the newly built Satram will greatly benefit visiting devotees while helping to spread spiritual awareness.

Radhakrishnan also commended the return of the idol of Goddess Annapurani Amman Devi to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex.

The idol, which had been stolen from the temple in Varanasi over a century ago, was returned to India from Canada in 2021 due to the sustained efforts of the Government of India under PM Modi, said the statement.

