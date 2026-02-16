Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla opens naval village for exercise MILAN 2026

Visakhapatnam, Feb 16 (IANS) Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated the Indian Navy’s MILAN Village that reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural connect as part of international naval exercise MILAN 2026, an official said on Monday.

Read More

Speaking at the inauguration event at the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday, Vice Admiral Bhalla said, “MILAN Village reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural connect that complement professional naval engagement.”

As Visakhapatnam hosts International Fleet Review, MILAN and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in close succession, this convergence represents a significant moment in India’s maritime outreach and cooperative engagement with partner navies, he said.

The opening of the MILAN Village also marked the beginning of a broader sequence of engagements and events being conducted at Visakhapatnam by the Indian Navy, said a statement.

Exercise MILAN (Multilateral Naval Exercise) 2026, being held at Visakhapatnam from February 15 to February 25, forms a key pillar of India's historic maritime convergence alongside International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 and the IONS Conclave of Chiefs.

As one of the largest multilateral naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific, MILAN 2026 will bring together navies from across the globe to strengthen interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and collective response capabilities, said the statement.

The Harbour and Sea Phases of the exercise will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defence, search and rescue, and cooperative security missions, reinforcing a shared commitment to free, open, inclusive, and rules-based seas, it said.

MILAN 2026 represents a major operational manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, reaffirming India's role as a preferred security partner and a responsible stakeholder in the global maritime commons, said the statement.

The MILAN Village has been conceptualised and created as an experience zone that brings together delegates and naval personnel from over 70 countries in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship.

It serves as a hub for social and cultural exchanges, enabling engagement beyond professional horizons.

A central feature of the MILAN village is its emphasis on cultural exchange, offering a rich and immersive glimpse into India's diverse heritage and tradition, the statement said.

The village will host live performances by vocal artists, traditional folk-dance performances and cultural ensembles reflecting the vibrant artistic legacy of India.

The village features a variety of stalls featuring naval souvenirs, handicrafts, and handloom products. Together, they showcase craftsmanship from across the country. In addition, visitors will be treated to mouth-watering Indian cuisine, offering a diverse range of regional flavours and tastes of India, said the statement.

--IANS

rch/uk