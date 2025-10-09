Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: CM inaugurates trade show, exhibition 

Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (IANS) The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference kicked off on Thursday, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurating the Trade Show and Exhibition in Mehsana. Union Minister for Railways, I&B and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition, signifying the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat – Viksit Gujarat’, showcased innovation, enterprise, and technological excellence from various sectors -- driving the region’s growth.

Ashiwini Vaishnaw, CM Patel and other dignitaries visited various stalls of the VGRC exhibition and were briefed about the technological innovations by exhibitors.

Over 400 exhibitors are participating across diverse sectors -- from agricultural and food processing to renewable energy, alongside leading corporates and PSUs.

International delegations from Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the Netherlands are also participating in the event.

Taking to his social media handle, CM Bhupendra Patel shared images from the exhibition and wrote, “This grand showcase reflects Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Vocal for Local’, empowering MSMEs, startups, and innovators across Gujarat.”

Notably, the trade show has been organised in an exhibition area of approximately 18,000 square meters, with over 400 exhibitors from diverse fields including agriculture, food processing and renewable energy sectors.

This event aims to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, foreign buyers, several large companies, government departments, public sector enterprises, and global partners to advance the vision of a self-reliant India, vocal for local, and sustainable economic development.

Leading corporate companies like Torrent, Welspun, NHPC, NTPC, Cosol, Suzlon, Avada, Nirma, INOX, Adani, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation Limited, and ONGC are also participating.

With the theme of 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi', the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is celebrating the power of local entrepreneurship, rural innovation, and community development.

The event will energise regional empowerment, global collaboration, and sustainable progress, further strengthening the efforts to realise the vision of 'Developed Gujarat to Developed India'.

