Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away, heartfelt tributes pour in

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari passed away at the age of 71, Doordarshan National said on social media, extending a "heartfelt tribute" to the former news presenter, remembering her for her "gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery".

Read More

"On behalf of the Doordarshan family, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Mrs Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and revered Doordarshan newsreader, who carved a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality instilled a deep trust in her viewers," the post on X read.

Veteran news anchor and Maheshwari's ex-colleague, Shammi Narang, also expressed grief as he shared the news of the death of his ex-co-anchor.

"She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," Narang wrote in a social media post.

"She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of. I pray that God grants her soul eternal peace and gives strength to the Maheshwari family," he added

The Mahila Congress described Maheshwari's death as the "end of a golden era of television journalism".

"Her credibility and decency will always be an inspiration for generations to come," the organisation added.

Maheshwari began her career with Doordarshan in 1976 as a news announcer while pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. She later became among the earliest anchors to read news live on Indian television, at a time when Doordarshan served as the country’s primary news platform.

She worked with Doordarshan until 1984 before moving to the United Kingdom, where she served as a newsreader with the BBC till 1986.

After returning to India, she rejoined Doordarshan in 1988 and continued with the broadcaster for several more years.

Over a career spanning nearly three decades, Maheshwari became a familiar and trusted face in Indian households, especially during the era of black-and-white and early colour television. She was widely known for her calm, formal and composed style of presentation.

--IANS

jk/vd