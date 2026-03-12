Veteran CPI(M) leader Sudhakaran to contest from Ambalapuzha as Independent

Alappuzha, March 12 (IANS) Two-time State Minister and four-time CPI(M) Legislator, G. Sudhakaran, on Thursday announced that he will contest the next Assembly election in Kerala from the Ambalapuzha Assembly Constituency as an Independent candidate.

Sudhakaran made the announcement during a press conference that lasted for more than an hour at his residence, putting an end to days of speculation about his political future and reports linking him with rival political fronts.

Opening his remarks, Sudhakaran said he had never informed anyone earlier that he would contest the election.

“For the past few days there have been many reports about me. I have never told anyone that I am contesting and I have not spoken to any leader from any other political party,” he said, dismissing media reports that he had interacted with leaders of the Congress or that he might enter the fray as a candidate of the UDF.

The veteran leader also referred to reports suggesting that senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had approached him.

He confirmed that M. A. Baby had visited his house on Wednesday and that they had shared a meal, but insisted that no political discussion had taken place.

Similarly, CPI(M) leaders Sujatha and Hari Sankar had also visited him, he said, adding that both were relatives and their meeting had no political significance.

Sudhakaran revealed that he had not renewed his party membership during the recent membership scrutiny exercise held three weeks ago.

“When a person does not renew membership, he ceases to be a party member, though he can remain a follower,” he said.

Tracing his political journey, Sudhakaran said he became a party member at the age of 15 and began active political work during his college days in 1967.

He noted that he had served the party in multiple roles, including taking ideological classes for 36 years and participating in several party congresses as a delegate.

While stating that he was not interested in joining any political party or front, Sudhakaran said he would continue to uphold Communist ideals and maintain a modest lifestyle in public life.

Declaring his decision clearly, he said: “I am not a party member now. I will contest from Ambalapuzha as an Independent candidate.”

Expressing his displeasure over the way he was unfairly treated, Sudhakaran recalled that two-time former Minister and party leader Thomas Isaac was given a Lok Sabha seat to contest and so was Elamaram Kareem who contested soon after his Rajya Sabha term expired.

He also took a potshot at State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian who Sudhakaran often considers as one of the people who plotted against him.

