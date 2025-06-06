Very special moment, say J&K students after meeting PM Modi on inaugural Vande Bharat journey

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) It was a moment of immense pride and excitement for a group of students who had an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

These students, selected through various competitions, were among the first passengers of the high-speed train flagged off by the PM, and shared their overwhelming experiences.

One student remarked, “He interacted with us and asked what we did to get the chance to come here. There were many competitions, like poem recitation and drawing, from which we were selected. I felt very proud after meeting our Prime Minister. He is such a famous personality, and it is very rare to meet someone like him.”

“It felt very special and made me feel extremely proud because he is the Prime Minister of the country...He was in front of us....Not everyone gets the opportunity to meet him,” she added.

Another student from Delhi Public School (DPS) Katra said, “I never thought of meeting PM Modi in my lifetime. He is my idol, and I felt very nice and fortunate to meet him. He asked us what competitions we participated in, and we told him how we got selected. After winning these competitions, we got the opportunity to enter the train and meet the PM.”

The occasion was part of a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir, as Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a series of transformative infrastructure projects, including the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, and the country’s first cable-supported rail bridge, the Anji Bridge.

These projects mark a major leap in connectivity and development in the region.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, a symbol of modern transportation, bridging key destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The train’s maiden journey was marked not only by engineering marvels but also by unforgettable moments for the students who got to witness and be part of history, up close with the Prime Minister himself.

