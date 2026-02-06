Very informative: Students across country hail PM Modi after ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ session

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during the 9th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, offering guidance on education, skill development, technology and responsible citizenship, students across the country on Friday hailed him and described the session as 'very informative'. Several students said they learnt key lessons on time management, exam preparation and the importance of skill-based education.

IANS spoke to students from Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, who shared what they had learnt after watching the telecast of the programme.

In Gujarat, one student said, “I learnt many new ideas. Along with studies, he also explained which skills need to be developed.”

Another student from Gujarat highlighted the Prime Minister’s remarks on social media and distractions. The student said, “He talked about social media and reels, saying that these are also important, but during study time, one should stay away from them...”

In Patna, Bihar, students said the Prime Minister’s message focussed strongly on staying calm and avoiding pressure during examinations.

A student from Patna said, “From his words, we learnt that we should not take any kind of pressure during exams. We should prepare properly for examinations, and he also gave us very good advice.”

Another student from Patna said, “Exams should never be taken in a stressful way or treated as a burden. They should be handled smartly and calmly. If you learn time management, you can handle every exam clearly and effectively.”

A student in Patna said the Prime Minister’s annual interaction with students is a positive initiative.

The student said, “The Prime Minister meets students every year, and this is a very good thing. Through the Prime Minister’s advice, we understand that we should not take stress during our studies because stress negatively affects our learning.”

Another student said the programme helped them understand that exams should not be feared and should not be treated as a burden.

The student said, “This gave us the motivation to understand that while studies are very important, we should not treat exams as a burden. Exams are not as difficult as we make them seem. It is only when we start preparing at the last moment that they begin to feel like a burden.”

A student from Patna further said the Prime Minister’s message made it clear that children should not be burdened with excessive stress during exam time.

The student said, “From the Prime Minister’s words, we understood that when exams approach, children often see them as a source of stress and burden. However, his message made it clear that we should not put too much pressure on our minds, and children should not be burdened with excessive stress...”

In Delhi, students said the session was particularly useful for those preparing for Board examinations.

A student from Delhi said, “This session was very informative. We learned about time management, and a very important point that PM Modi made was about skill-based education...”

Another student from Delhi said, “I am a Class 10 student, and it was very helpful for me for the upcoming Board exams. They explained to us how to manage stress. Yes, it is not necessary that everyone experiences stress, but it does happen. Parents also worry about how their children’s Board exams will go. We ourselves think about our career and the stream we will choose in the future.”

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a student said the Prime Minister encouraged students to face examinations with confidence and remain calm.

The student said, “During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi explained very well that we should not be afraid of examinations. Instead, we should face exams with confidence and handle them calmly. We were advised to stay completely stress-free, and we found these lessons very inspiring and helpful.”

The 9th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ once again witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across the country, with many saying the Prime Minister’s guidance helped them feel more confident and motivated ahead of examinations.

