‘Very good step’: BJP’s Kavinder Gupta backs Rajnath Singh’s refusal to sign SCO joint statement

Jammu, June 26 (IANS) In a strong show of strategic clarity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declined to sign a joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China — a move welcomed as “a very good step” by senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta.

The joint statement reportedly omitted any reference to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack in J&K and instead included language that could be seen as diluting India’s firm stance on terrorism. It also controversially highlighted militant activity in Balochistan — a long-standing allegation by Pakistan against India, which New Delhi has categorically denied.

Speaking to IANS, Kavinder Gupta hailed the Defence Minister’s decision, calling it a necessary step in preserving India’s integrity and position on terrorism.

“Such summits are meant to foster cooperation and resolve mutual issues. But when a country like Pakistan continuously uses these platforms to propagate its terrorist agenda — a project in itself — then there’s no point in engaging. The Defence Minister’s refusal to sign a diluted statement shows strength and clarity. Thanks to India's growing diplomatic influence, we’re being heard globally,” Gupta told IANS.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of discussion on terrorism at the SCO meeting, Gupta accused China of shielding Pakistan.

“China openly supports Pakistan and acts on its behalf. It has made significant financial investments there and now finds itself compelled to stand by Islamabad. But India is no longer in a position to tolerate this duplicity. When there is no mention of terrorism in a platform like SCO, what’s the point of dialogue?” he added.

The meeting also marked the first face-to-face encounter between Indian and Pakistani defence ministers following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7. According to sources, there was a notable chill in the air, with no pleasantries exchanged between Rajnath Singh and his Pakistani counterpart, Khawaja Asif.

Referring to this tense dynamic, Gupta said: “We acted decisively on May 6–7, and yet Pakistan shows no signs of reform. India has made it clear—there will be no talks until terrorism is completely eradicated. Pakistan must understand this. The onus is on them now.”

When asked whether Pakistan could ever distance itself from terrorism, Gupta remained sceptical but firm.

“Terrorism has become Pakistan’s compulsion. We don’t know which nations pressure them or dictate their actions, but they must understand one thing—India does not bow to pressure. We are self-reliant and will give a befitting reply to anyone who conspires against us,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s refusal to sign the joint communiqué is being viewed as a strong assertion of India’s strategic autonomy. By rejecting a document that omitted crucial concerns while accommodating contentious references, India sent a clear message that national interest cannot be compromised.

The SCO, comprising ten member states — among them China, Russia, India, and Pakistan — convened to discuss regional peace, security, and enhanced military cooperation. However, the failure to reach consensus on the issue of terrorism led to the bloc dropping plans to issue a joint statement altogether.

While Pakistan has continued to blame India for allegedly supporting Baloch insurgents — claims that India firmly rejects — New Delhi has been vocal about Islamabad’s role in exporting terror across borders, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh, during the meeting, reaffirmed India's position: “Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism. India stands firm in its zero-tolerance approach, and we will continue to defend our nation’s sovereignty with all means necessary.”

--IANS

jk/dan