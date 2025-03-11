"Very ambiguous": Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks clarity from Government on tariff reductions

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday expressed concerns over the reported reduction of tariffs by India under external pressure, questioning the government's stance on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari said, "Whatever has emerged in the public space is very ambiguous. There is no clarification from the government. Are they under pressure from the US to rationalize tariffs? What happened during the Commerce Minister's visit to Washington, DC? There are a large number of questions that need to be answered because they are connected with the economic sovereignty of India."

Earlier, Tewari had moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the matter. His motion requested that the House suspend Zero Hour and other scheduled business to deliberate on the reported tariff reductions.

The motion, which addressed the impact of external pressure on India's trade policy, stated:

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other scheduled business of the day to deliberate upon the reported reduction of tariffs by India under external pressure."

Tewari pointed to recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that India had agreed to significant tariff reductions, raising concerns about the circumstances under which these commitments were made. He emphasized that while enhancing trade relations with the U.S. is important, such concessions should not harm India's economic interests or strategic autonomy.

He further called for clarity from the government on the rationale behind the tariff cuts, particularly in sensitive sectors like agriculture and electric vehicles. "It is imperative that the Government clarifies the rationale behind these tariff reductions and ensures that such measures do not unduly benefit foreign industries at the expense of domestic enterprises," he added.

Tewari urged the government to explain the considerations leading to these reductions and the safeguards in place to protect Indian industries. He stressed that this issue has national significance, directly impacting India's economic sovereignty and trade policy. (ANI)