Venugopal writes to Railway Minister over Kerala train assault, seeks stronger safety measures for women passengers

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Congress MP K.C. Venugopal has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging immediate steps to strengthen safety measures for women passengers in the trains following a shocking incident in Kerala where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly pushed out of a moving train.

Taking to X on Monday, he wrote: "The alarming rise in crimes against women on trains is a matter of serious concern. The latest incident of a woman being pushed out of a train near Varkala by an intoxicated individual is just one of many instances of such violence. Wrote to the Kerala CM and Railway Minister to enhance safety along the train routes in the state and reverse this rising trend."

In his letter dated November 2, Venugopal highlighted what he termed the "escalating threats to women's safety" in the railways, which he described as the "lifeline for millions".

Referring to the assault, he said the incident on the Kerala Express (Train No. 12626) has once again "exposed the grave vulnerabilities faced by women passengers", demanding urgent intervention from the government.

According to Venugopal, the incident took place near Varkala railway station on November 2, when the young woman from Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by a person reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The accused also attempted to push the victim’s friend, who narrowly escaped serious injury by falling back into the coach.

"The victim, unconscious with severe internal injuries and heavy bleeding, was rushed to Sree Narayana Mission Hospital and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in critical condition," the letter noted.

Venugopal said the "unprovoked act of violence" underscores a "disturbing pattern of impunity that continues to endanger women".

The senior Congress leader further pointed out that this was not an isolated case.

Citing a similar incident in February 2025, he noted that a 36-year-old pregnant woman was pushed off a moving train near Katpadi in Tamil Nadu during an attempted sexual assault.

He referred to official data showing a steep rise in safety-related complaints, saying: “Broader data reveals an alarming surge in safety concerns — complaints related to passenger safety in trains escalated by 64 per cent, from 4.57 lakh in 2023-24 to over 7.50 lakh in 2024-25.

He said that incidents of harassment and violence against women in running trains and at stations had also seen a steady increase.

"These recurring violations -- ranging from physical assaults to eve-teasing -- paint a grim picture of systemic failures in enforcement and infrastructure, eroding public trust in the Indian Railways," Venugopal wrote.

Calling for immediate and decisive action, he urged the Railway Minister to ensure enhanced onboard security presence, strengthen surveillance, and strictly enforce the use of women-only coaches. He also suggested a comprehensive audit and regular reporting mechanism to monitor the implementation of safety measures.

"Taking into account the seriousness of the issue, I urge you to reaffirm the Railways’ commitment to security and prevent such horrors from repeating," Venugopal said in his communication.

The Kerala MP underscored that protecting women passengers must be treated as a "non-negotiable priority" and called for accountability mechanisms to address rising crimes against women on trains.

The letter comes amid growing public outrage over the Varkala train incident, which has reignited concerns over women's safety in public transport systems.

