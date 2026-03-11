Venugopal defends no-confidence motion, says never before LoP so blatantly silenced

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) In a significant escalation of tensions in Parliament, Congress leader and Parliamentarian KC Venugopal passionately defended the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a heated debate in the House.

The motion, backed by around 118 Opposition MPs, accuses the Speaker of running the proceedings in a blatantly partisan manner, severely undermining democratic principles.

Rising to speak on the motion, Venugopal expressed profound concern over the deteriorating state of India's democracy. He traced a pattern of decline since 2019, arguing that the Lok Sabha's prestige has been eroded incrementally through systematic suppression of Opposition voices. "Never before has a Leader of Opposition been so blatantly silenced," he stated, referring to Rahul Gandhi's treatment.

He claimed the treasury benches grow uncomfortable with Gandhi's forthright criticism and willingness to raise uncomfortable truths, leading to targeted restrictions.

Venugopal highlighted several practices he described as discriminatory: frequent suspensions of Opposition MPs at whim, microphones being abruptly switched off during their speeches, and Sansad TV cameras deliberately avoiding shots of the Opposition benches.

In stark contrast, he alleged that BJP MPs enjoy unchecked freedom to hurl abuses, flout rules, and spread falsehoods without facing consequences.

The Congress MP emphasised that a parliamentary majority does not grant the ruling side licence to trample time-tested democratic norms.

"What makes it a gross violation of Constitutional integrity is this double standard," he asserted. The Opposition, he explained, was compelled to bring this extreme measure—not by choice but necessity—because no democracy can thrive if its highest legislative body operates with such overt bias.

Venugopal called for a Speaker who embodies true impartiality, fairness, and unwavering commitment to democratic values. "To save our democracy, we need a Speaker who is truly fair, impartial, and committed to democracy," he concluded.

The debate unfolded against additional controversy, including the absence of a Deputy Speaker for seven years—a "constitutional vacuum" created by the government, according to Venugopal—which complicated proceedings as a member from the Speaker-appointed Panel of Chairpersons presided over the motion.

This rare challenge to the Speaker's position reflects deepening rifts in Parliament, with the Opposition framing it as a fight to preserve the sanctity of the House.

