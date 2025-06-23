Vellore declared no-fly zone ahead of CM Stalin‘s visit

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The Vellore district administration has declared the region a “no-fly zone” on June 25 and 26 in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s scheduled visit to the district.

According to an official press release issued by District Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi, all non-conventional aerial activities -- including drone operations -- will be strictly prohibited during the two days.

The directive comes as part of enhanced security measures for the Chief Minister’s visit, during which he will inaugurate the newly refurbished British-era Pentland Multi-Speciality Hospital within Vellore Corporation limits and distribute welfare assistance to various beneficiaries.

The Collector warned that flying any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or other aerial devices without prior official clearance will lead to immediate confiscation or destruction of the equipment by the district police.

“Any individual or civil agency found violating the no-fly order will face strict action under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the press release stated.

Authorities also reminded that the operation of drones -- whether by private individuals, government departments, or commercial entities -- is strictly governed by the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Any exception requires explicit prior approval from the competent authorities.

The move aims to ensure the safety of dignitaries and the general public during the Chief Minister’s engagements, which are expected to attract large crowds and significant administrative activity.

Officials said the security arrangements have been further intensified, given the strategic importance of the Chief Minister’s itinerary in the district.

The two-day visit will include multiple events and interactions with welfare scheme beneficiaries, necessitating heightened surveillance and airspace restrictions. Residents and agencies in Vellore have been urged to cooperate with the administration and refrain from using drones or similar aerial gadgets during the designated period to avoid legal consequences and ensure smooth execution of the official programmes.

