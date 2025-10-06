Vehicle carrying beef seized in Bhopal; police launch manhunt for accused

Bhopal, Oct 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh police seized a vehicle allegedly transporting nearly 100 kgs of meat, suspected to be beef near Parwalia Road in Bhopal district, following a tip-off from Bajrang Dal activists. The incident occurred late on Sunday night when activists attempted to intercept the vehicle, prompting the occupants to abandon the car and flee the scene.

The vehicle, a four-wheeler bearing a Karnataka registration number, KA 03 AB 5722, was found abandoned and later seized by Parwalia Road police station team.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, authorities recovered nearly 100 kilograms of meat, including the head, legs, and hide of cows.

Preliminary forensic analysis confirmed that it was bovine meat.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) issued a statement confirming the seizure and the on-going investigation.

“The Parwalia Road police station duly seized the pieces of beef found in an abandoned four-wheeler, registration number KA 03 AB 5722, and the vehicle itself. Action is underway under various Sections of the crime number 218/25. The search for the accused is going on,” the officer posted on his official X handle.

Police teams are now scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the movement of the vehicle and identify the individuals involved in transporting the meat.

Investigators are also working to verify the ownership of the car and its route prior to the seizure.

The incident has sparked renewed debate around illegal cattle transport and slaughter in the region, where laws governing cow protection are strictly enforced.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, the transport and sale of beef is a punishable offense, and violators can face imprisonment and fines.

Local Bajrang Dal members, who played a role in alerting authorities, have demanded swift action and stricter enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, police have assured that all leads are being pursued and that arrests will be made soon.

--IANS

sktr/rad