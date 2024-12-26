Veer Bal Diwas 2024: Leaders Honor Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji for Their Courage and Sacrifice

Mumbai: On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis paid his heartfelt floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, at his official residence in Mumbai today.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath marked Veer Bal Diwas by bringing a copy of Shri Guru Granth Sahib to his government residence.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh ji and Baba Fateh Singh on this occasion.

In a post on X, Dhami expressed, "On Veer Bal Diwas, dedicated to the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, we pay our heartfelt tribute to their bravery, indomitable courage, and unmatched sacrifice." He further added, "Your sacrifice for the protection of religion and the honour of the motherland is a priceless heritage of humanity. Your glorious story will continue to teach the coming generations the lessons of truth, fearlessness, and devotion to duty."

On the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas' on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the 'Sahibzadas,' honouring their bravery and sacrifice.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said that at a very young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage and their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values.

"Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society," PM Modi posted on X.

According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister n Thursday will launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, which aims to improve nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

The PMO release mentioned various initiatives will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation. (ANI)