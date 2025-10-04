Vedanta teaches that nothing needs to change for you to be happy: Padma Shri Acharya Jonas Masetti (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Acharya Jonas Masetti, the Brazilian-born Yoga guru, has inspired thousands through his remarkable journey from mechanical engineering to spiritual leadership. Honoured with the Padma Shri for his contributions to Vedic knowledge and Yoga, Acharya Masetti shares with IANS his vision for cultural exchange, spiritual growth, and the future of Yoga in India and beyond.

On spreading Vedic knowledge:

"Once you understand the value of Vedanta, you realise that happiness and well-being have nothing to do with your surroundings, nothing to do with external events. Nothing in your life needs to change for you to be happy and well. That is the core message of Vedanta," Acharya Masetti told IANS.

On his approach to teaching Vedanta and Yoga:

"The number of colleges is growing. We started with one, and now we have six across India. It’s not just about Vedanta classes or musical festivals. We combine everything. Youth today experience 'bhajans' blended with electronic music, alongside short Vedanta lectures and stories that touch the heart. Music opens them up emotionally, and we also feature interviews with Indian global leaders who share their life journeys," he said.

"It’s not just a party, it’s a moment of learning, delivered in a language the youth can truly absorb. We do this out of love and gratitude for India, hoping that through this contribution, young Indians will rediscover the value of their own culture," Acharya Masetti stated.

On language as a barrier to understanding Vedanta:

"We understand that one of the biggest obstacles to learning Vedanta and the Vedic tradition is language. Often, this tradition is misunderstood as purely religious or something that requires renouncing everyday life. But we’re showing a different reality.

"In the West, we have over 200,000 people — men, women, youth, elders — who live normal lives and still embrace Vedanta. They live by its values while remaining fully engaged in society. That’s the message we want to share," Acharya Masetti said.

On meeting Baba Ramdev:

"I haven’t met him recently, but I do know him. I actually met him during Swami Dayanand’s 80th birthday celebration, where I offered some 'seva'. It was a very special moment. After receiving the Padma Shri, I haven’t had the chance to meet him again. It would be delightful to reconnect with him and other masters who are making unique contributions.

"I see myself as a Western messenger — someone who can show them how the West perceives and values their culture," he said.

On activities in India:

"After receiving the Padma Shri, my family and I felt a deep calling to give back to Bharat. We decided to launch the ‘Samba Shiva Festival’ — an intercultural event that will be held at major universities across India. Its purpose is to help young people rediscover the richness of their own cultural heritage," asserted Acharya Masetti.

--IANS

sktr/rad