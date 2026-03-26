VCK announces candidates in Puducherry amid seat row with Cong

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday announced its candidates for three constituencies in Puducherry after a dispute with the Congress over seat allocation within the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

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The move follows the Congress’ refusal to withdraw its nominee from the Uzhavarkarai constituency, which had been allocated to the VCK as part of the alliance understanding.

The VCK said the seat was among the constituencies allotted to the DMK in the Congress-led alliance and was subsequently ceded to it for contesting.

Despite this arrangement, the Congress fielded a candidate in Uzhavarkarai, triggering tensions between the allies.

The VCK alleged that the Congress nominee had prior links with the RSS and the BJP, and had joined the Congress only recently, raising concerns about the party’s commitment to alliance discipline.

The VCK said its efforts to resolve the issue with the Puducherry unit of the Congress were unsuccessful, as the latter declined to withdraw its candidate. The party noted that this development created uncertainty over its position within the alliance and cast doubts on coordination among coalition partners.

With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending at 3 P.M. on Thursday, the VCK said it had no alternative but to proceed with announcing its candidates in the constituencies where it had already filed nominations.

It added that the Congress’ approach had also raised broader concerns about the alliance’s electoral prospects in Puducherry.

Urging voters to support its nominees, the VCK said it remained committed to defeating the BJP-led alliance and forming a government focussed on social justice, harmony, and development.

The party has fielded Pe. Ariyaputhri alias Arimaththamizan from Oussudu, Pa. Amudavan from Nettapakkam, and Selva Pushpalatha from Uzhavarkarai.

The episode underscores emerging strains within the Opposition alliance in Puducherry as parties intensify preparations for the upcoming elections.

--IANS

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