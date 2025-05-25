Varanasi residents listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’, say PM Modi’s thoughts inspire generations

Varanasi, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat - his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday, spoke on a multitude of issues, including Operation Sindoor.

While PM Modi’s monthly radio program engages and enthuses the public across the country, many from his Lok Sabha constituency praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for various achievements, including Operation Sindoor, the cleaning up of Maoist-infested zones and more.

Varanasi residents described PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat as encouraging and inspiring. A couple of residents also spoke to IANS, sharing their experience of listening and watching the Mann Ki Baat.

They said that PM Modi’s thoughts and ideas infuse energy in all generations, encouraging them to take steps and achieve more.

Sandeep Singh, a Kashi resident, praised India’s ‘Operation Sindoor' under PM Modi’s leadership.

Councillor Shiddharth Sharma said that PM Modi always gives inspirational talks through Mann Ki Baat.

“In today's episode, he mentioned Operation Sindoor and all of us countrymen are proud of our Prime Minister. Due to his strategy, our army successfully destroyed the terrorist hideouts. Along with this, 'Vocal for Local' was also mentioned. We all pledge to use local products as much as possible,” he said.

Ganga Dhar Rai, another local, praised the government for the vast improvement and developmental works in Maoist-affected areas.

PM Modi’s message for ‘Vocal for Local’ and also the call for countrymen’s participation in the self-reliant India dream also found a strong connect among them.

Talking about people's resolve towards a self-reliant India, PM Modi pointed out, “Few parents said that now we will buy only toys made in India for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood. Some families have pledged that we will spend our next vacation in some beautiful place in the country.”

“Many youngsters have taken a pledge to 'Wed in India', they will get married in the country itself. Someone has also said that whatever gift they give now, it will be made by the hands of an Indian craftsman," the Prime Minister noted.

