Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath temple bans plastic; move welcomed by devotees, local shopkeepers

Varanasi, Aug 11 (IANS) The use of plastic was completely prohibited in Varanasi’s iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday. The temple administration had been running a 10-day awareness campaign ahead of the ban, using digital, electronic, and print media to inform devotees and vendors at key points in the temple area, including Godaulia and Maidagin.

In preparation, the administration distributed bamboo baskets and metal pots to prasad shops, encouraging eco-friendly alternatives. The move has been warmly welcomed by both devotees and local shopkeepers, who believe it will help preserve the sanctity and cleanliness of the sacred site.

Talking to IANS, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said: "We announced this decision in 2024. People were made aware of using bamboo baskets and other eco-friendly materials. From today, the ban is in effect, and no one will be allowed to enter with plastic."

Rajkumar Seth, a shopkeeper, praised the initiative. "It’s a good step by the temple administration. I thank them for this effort. It will definitely help the environment. We will now use steel and paper instead of plastic."

Pradeep Singh, a devotee, echoed this sentiment. "It is good that plastic has been banned. I request everyone to use paper."

Another devotee, Aditya, added: "This is a wonderful initiative. It will help the environment, and I thank the temple administration for it."

Bamboo baskets and steel pots were distributed as part of the launch, marking a significant milestone in the “Plastic Free Dham” campaign. This public awareness drive, which began on July 12, aims to protect the environment and maintain cleanliness in and around the temple.

The decision, first announced in December 2024, targets pollution reduction and encourages sustainable practices among both devotees and vendors. Under the ban, plastic in all forms — including wrappers, carry bags, and packaging for fruits, flowers, and puja offerings — is strictly prohibited. Even thin plastic films and polythene sheets commonly used in religious packaging will not be allowed.

The initiative is part of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s broader environmental commitment, aligned with the Uttar Pradesh government’s push for sustainable practices at major pilgrimage sites.

To enforce the rules, temple authorities have joined hands with local municipal bodies to set up checkpoints and deploy volunteers who will guide devotees. Vendors are also being sensitised and provided with alternatives to plastic packaging.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of Hinduism’s most revered shrines, welcomes thousands of devotees each day. The ban is expected to significantly cut the temple’s plastic waste and serve as a model for other religious institutions across India.

--IANS

jk/vd