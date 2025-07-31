Varanasi gearing up for transformation as PM Modi set to launch Rs 2,200cr projects on Aug 2

Varanasi, July 31 (IANS) In a significant developmental push for his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on August 2, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore across various sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism, urban development, and cultural heritage.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also release the 20th installment of PM-KISAN, transferring Rs 20,500 crore directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

The wide-ranging projects are aimed at holistic urban transformation, enhanced connectivity, improved quality of life, and the preservation of Varanasi’s cultural legacy.

To enhance road and transport infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road, along with the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, easing traffic congestion on the Mohan Sarai–Adalpura route.

He will also lay the foundation for several key road projects in Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, and others, and for new railway overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

As part of efforts to modernise the region's electricity infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 880 crore, including the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure.

In a major step towards cultural preservation and tourism development, PM Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya in Shivpur, and restoration of Durgakund.

Foundation stones will be laid for the restoration of Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of notable freedom fighters, and redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral home in Lamahi into a museum.

Additional projects include the development of City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, creation of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur, and beautification of Shaheed Udyan along with 21 other parks.

To preserve culturally important water bodies, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at kunds like Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara, among others.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also launch four floating pujan platforms and inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The mission will be aimed at ensuring access to safe drinking water in rural areas.

PM Modi will inaugurate the upgradation of 53 municipal school buildings and lay the foundation stone for multiple education initiatives, which will include a new district library and rejuvenation of government high schools in Jakhini, Lalpur, and other locations.

A significant boost to medical infrastructure will see the inauguration of robotic surgery and CT scan facilities at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He will also lay the foundation stone for a Homoeopathic College and Hospital and inaugurate an Animal Birth Control and Dog Care Centre.

PM Modi will inaugurate a synthetic hockey turf at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium. The Prime Minister will open a 300-capacity multipurpose hall at the PAC Ramnagar and lay the foundation for Quick Response Team (QRT) Barracks. This will be aimed at strengthening law enforcement infrastructure.

He will also release the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, disbursing more than Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers nationwide. With this, total disbursement under PM-KISAN will exceed Rs 3.90 lakh crore since its inception.

As part of the Kashi Sansad Pratiyogita, PM Modi will launch a registration portal for various competitions. The competitions will include sketching, painting, photography, sports, and quizzes, along with a Rojgar Mela.

He will distribute over 7,400 assistive aids to Divyangjan and elderly beneficiaries, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

--IANS

brt/pgh