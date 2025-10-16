Varanasi: ‘Adopt Swadeshi’, ‘Make in India’ bring smiles to faces of potters this Diwali

Varanasi, Oct 16 (IANS) The slogans “Adopt Swadeshi” and “Make in India” have brought smiles to the faces of potters in Varanasi this Diwali. Amid declining demand for Chinese decorative items, the rising sales of traditional clay lamps has given a significant boost to their businesses.

As Diwali approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country. In the holy city of Varanasi, the glow of traditional clay lamps lights up every street. In Suddhipur village alone, around 2,500 potters are working tirelessly, day and night, to meet the surge in demand. These artisans, who once faced economic hardship, are now filled with renewed hope and joy.

Speaking to IANS, potter Sunil Kumar said, “I’ve been doing this for 30–35 years. The demand is so high that nothing is left. People are no longer buying Chinese products. Now, they are choosing clay diyas.”

Dinesh Prajapati, another potter, added, “I’ve been working here for 50 years. There’s been a major shift in buying patterns. Demand keeps increasing. We spend five to six hours a day making these items. We’re now creating many different types of diyas.”

This year, the demand for traditional lamps has grown so much that potters in several areas are struggling to keep up with orders. According to local artisans, their business has increased by nearly 40 per cent compared to previous years.

For potters who have struggled for years, this Diwali brings a fresh wave of hope. There is now a pressing need to further promote campaigns like “Adopt Local Products” to help this age-old art regain its lost glory.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights and is also celebrated by Jain and Sikh communities. It symbolises the spiritual triumph of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, in 2025, Diwali falls on Monday, October 20, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which marks the 15th day of Kartik, the darkest night of the year.

--IANS

jk/dan