Vantarian Rescue Rangers: Vantara's Inspiring Wildlife Adventure at Hamleys Wonderland

Mumbai: Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organisation founded by visionary philanthropist Anant Ambani, is set to captivate and inspire young minds and their families with its latest initiative, Vantarian Rescue Rangers, at the Hamleys Wonderland Carnival in Mumbai till 30th December 2024.

This immersive adventure invites children and parents to step into the shoes of wildlife heroes, embarking on a journey of discovery, compassion, and action.

Designed to spark curiosity and empathy, Vantarian Rescue Rangers offers a series of interactive activities that bring to life the challenges and triumphs of wildlife rescue. Participants will embark on an adventurous journey that educates them about preserving wild animal habitats, freeing entangled birds, and feeding rescued animals.

The adventure will culminate in a heartwarming mission to rescue one of Santa's beloved missing animals from trafficking, underscoring the critical importance of wildlife conservation. Every child who completes the adventure will receive a rescued animal toy, serving as a symbol of their newfound role as a Vantarian Rescue Ranger.

Each toy comes with the name and story of a real-life animal resident at Vantara, reinforcing the message: "When you save a life, you are responsible for him or her forever."

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature elves stationed at activity hubs to guide participants, a parade of animal mascots, and life-sized models of Pratima and Maniklal, the mother and son elephants famously rescued by Vantara.

Visitors can also experience a VR 360-degree video tour, offering an up-close look at the lives of Vantara's rescued animals. The Vantarian Rescue Rangers initiative aims to give children a deeper understanding of the real-world challenges faced by wildlife and inspire them to take meaningful action.

It will not only provide hands-on learning experiences, but also foster key values such as kindness, responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

By engaging in this transformative journey with Vantara, children will walk away with a lasting commitment to protecting animals and preserving their natural habitats.

Vantara which is located in Jamnagar, Gujarat spans 3,000 acres and is dedicated to the rescue, lifelong care, and rehabilitation of animals. It is home to over 78,000 animals from more than 1,500 species, including elephants, big cats, reptiles, and other mammals.

Among its residents are over 200 rescued elephants, 30 of whom were saved from Indian circuses. The facility houses one of the world's largest elephant hospitals, a multi-speciality wildlife hospital, and a Central Research Laboratory specialising in molecular diagnostics, genetic research, microbiology, pathology, and toxicology.

Equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as CT scans, MRIs, and species-specific ICUs, along with cutting-edge treatment technologies like robotic arms for precision surgeries, Vantara ensures that animals receive the highest standard of care. The facility also offers enriched habitats that replicate the animals' natural environments, helping them heal, recover, and thrive. (ANI)