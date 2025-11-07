Vande Mataram will inspire patriotism in future generations: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Nov 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that Vande Mataram would continue to inspire patriotism and awaken the spirit of nationalism among future generations. He said that Vande Mataram played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle.

As per the decision of the Central government, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram will be celebrated throughout the year from Friday.

The Chief Minister, while attending the observance of the 150th anniversary of the song Vande Mataram, composed by the literary emperor Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, stated that the decision to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was taken in the Union Cabinet on October 1, 2025.

CM Saha said that Anandamath is a famous novel by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, which was published serially. Bankim Chandra composed Vande Mataram on Akshay Navami, on November 7, 1875.

In 1896, Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore sang this national song at the session of the Indian National Congress in Kolkata, he added.

He noted that later, the initial portions of Vande Mataram were regularly sung at the sessions of the Indian National Congress. Gradually, the popularity of this national song increased, and it was considered a mantra of liberation during the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said.

Adding further, CM Saha stated that in 1905, during the partition of Bengal, Vande Mataram was sung as the national anthem, playing an important role in the movement against the partition.

"In 1907, the words Vande Mataram were inscribed while hoisting the tricolor national flag," he stated.

The Chief Minister further said that the national song Vande Mataram was also sung during the declaration of the Azad Hind government.

"In 1950, the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, made a statement in the Constituent Assembly. He said that, in view of the important role of Vande Mataram in the freedom struggle, the national song Vande Mataram would be given equal status and respect as the national anthem," he added.

CM Saha said that during British rule, Vande Mataram inspired a sense of nationalism, unity, and collective protest among the people against the partition of Bengal and the foreign rulers.

The Chief Minister announced that the celebration of Vande Mataram will continue for a year in four phases from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026. Specific plans have been drawn up in phases to make the celebration memorable.

Besides Agartala, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was celebrated in all district headquarters, subdivisions, and blocks of the state, as well as by the Agartala Municipal Corporation, other municipal bodies, and Nagar Panchayats.

The Chief Minister said that throughout the year, various programmes will be held to inform school and college students about the significance of Vande Mataram.

"This celebration is not just an event but a commitment to awaken the spirit of patriotism and national pride in our future generations," he said.

CM Saha added: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented initiatives like Har Ghar Tiranga, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Ek Peer Maa Ke Naam. This time too, he has called for celebrating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram."

Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present as distinguished guests at the event.

