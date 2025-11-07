Vande Mataram, the very soul and identity of India: Gujarat BJP chief

Gandhinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Marking 150 years of India’s National Song Vande Mataram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat unit organised celebrations across the state on Friday, echoing patriotic fervour from schools to government offices.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mass singing events were held nationwide to commemorate the song that once ignited India’s freedom movement and continues to unite the nation.

At Sarai-Umbargaon, BJP Gujarat President Jagdish Vishwakarma led the celebration and described Vande Mataram as the very “soul and identity of India”.

Paying tribute to the song’s creator, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, he said, “The words Vande Mataram have the power to awaken the spirit of patriotism and fill every Indian with energy, devotion, and resolve. It is not just a song but a mantra of revolution.”

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the event held at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, joining thousands in singing the full version of Vande Mataram. Similar events took place across districts, where students, teachers, and officials came together to honour the timeless composition.

Tracing its history, Vishwakarma said Vande Mataram was first sung in 1896 by Rabindranath Tagore at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress and later received national status in 1950 by Dr Rajendra Prasad. “During the freedom struggle, it became a rallying cry against British rule. So powerful was its impact that the British government banned its use,” he noted.

He also criticised the Congress party for showing “intolerance” toward Vande Mataram, recalling instances when Congress-led governments and leaders opposed its recitation. "140 crore Indians will never forgive those who tried to restrict Vande Mataram. The Congress has wronged Bharat Mata,” he said.

Calling upon citizens to follow the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishwakarma urged people to work collectively to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) by supporting indigenous products and strengthening the nation’s economy.

The event saw participation from Ministers Kanubhai Desai, MPs, MLAs, education officials, teachers, and students. The air was filled with patriotic zeal as participants sang Vande Mataram in unison, marking a historic milestone in India’s journey of pride, unity, and devotion to the motherland.

