Vande Mataram debate: BJP MP urges Centre to restore dilapidated home of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) During a special discussion in Parliament to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, BJP MP Govind Laljibhai Dholakia raised concern over the deteriorating state of the Kolkata home of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the writer of the iconic national song.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Dholakia said it was “deeply unfortunate” that the residence of a figure who shaped India’s freedom consciousness had been left in neglect.

He told the House that the structure, associated with one of the most defining patriotic compositions of India’s independence movement, is now in a dilapidated condition, risking further damage or even collapse.

“The Central government should intervene and restore the house respectfully in his memory,” Dholakia appealed.

He emphasised that preserving such historic spaces is essential to ensuring that the legacy of national icons remains alive for future generations.

The MP added that a restored site could also serve as a centre for cultural and social activities, allowing “social work to continue in his honour” and helping “immortalise” Bankim Chandra’s contribution.

His remarks come amid growing calls from historians and heritage activists to safeguard the nation’s literary and cultural landmarks, many of which face similar neglect. The government is expected to review the matter as part of its broader heritage conservation agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a blistering critique of the Congress during a Lok Sabha debate commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, accusing former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of aligning with Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s objections to the national song and “pandering to communal sensitivities.”

Speaking at the start of the discussion, Modi referenced a letter Nehru once wrote to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, cautioning that Vande Mataram could “provoke and irritate Muslims” and suggesting that its usage be reconsidered.

“This, even though Vande Mataram was born in Bankim Chandra’s Bengal,” he said.

The Prime Minister also drew a sharp link between the national song and the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, remarking that when Vande Mataram completed 100 years, “the Constitution was throttled and those who lived for patriotism were thrown behind bars.”

He urged Parliament not to miss the present opportunity to “restore the greatness of Vande Mataram.”

