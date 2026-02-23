Valentine's Day horror: Boyfriend, his friend drugged, gang raped me, says 19-year-old Bengaluru student

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) In a sordid tale of betrayal and bestiality, a 19-year-old private college student in Bengaluru has alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friend earlier this month.

A case has been registered at the Amruthahalli Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 64 (repeat rape offence), 70(1) (gang rape), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the victim, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is pursuing journalism and psychology at a reputed college in Bengaluru. She had been staying at a PG hostel with a female friend for the past five months.

The first accused, identified as Dickson Sandra, a resident of Bengaluru, allegedly got in touch with the victim through Instagram in January 2026. The two began chatting daily. Later, Sandra reportedly expressed his love for her and asked to meet. She agreed and met him at a cafe in Koramangala. They met twice again at the same place, and during one of the meetings, he proposed to her, which she accepted.

The victim stated in the FIR that they continued to chat and speak over the phone every day. On February 14, Valentine's Day, she went to college at 10 a.m. as usual. After classes ended at 12.50 pm, she returned to her PG hostel. Later that evening, at around 8.30 p.m., she went out for dinner to a restaurant in Banashankari.

In her complaint, she stated that Sandra called her and asked her to come to a villa in Jakkur. She went there with her friend at around 1.15 a.m. The second accused, Nikhil, also a resident of Bengaluru, was present there and was introduced to her.

They allegedly sat together for some time, had snacks and chatted. The victim has alleged that Sandra and Nikhil then forcibly put a rose-coloured tablet into her mouth. Within 10 minutes, she said her body began to feel hot, she started sweating, her head began spinning, and her vision became blurred.

She alleged that Sandra then took her to a room, made her lie down on a bed and left the room, saying he was going out for a smoke. She subsequently lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she found herself partially clothed. Nikhil was lying beside her with his hand on her chest. Shocked, she pushed him away, covered herself with a bedsheet and asked about Sandra. Nikhil allegedly went out and returned with him while she was still in a semi-conscious state.

The victim has alleged that Sandra then forcibly removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her. She said her attempts to resist and stop them were futile. She stated that she screamed in pain, but he allegedly told her that nothing would happen and that the act would strengthen their bond. After the assault, both accused allegedly left the room and locked her inside.

She said she managed to gather her clothes in a semi-conscious state and got dressed. She found her mobile phone under a pillow. Around 12 noon, Sandra allegedly opened the door. She has further alleged that while Nikhil was driving her back, he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. She also alleged that he touched her chest during the drive and dropped her near a mall.

The victim stated that she was initially too scared to approach the police. The incident continued to haunt her, and on February 17, she sought medical treatment at a hospital. After informing her brother about the incident, she lodged a complaint at the Amruthahalli Police Station against Sandra and Nikhil.

Police said further investigation is in progress, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

--IANS

