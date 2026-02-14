Valentine's Day faces resistance in Patna; authorities tighten security

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) Valentine’s Day celebrations faced opposition in Patna on Friday, with members of an organisation protesting against couples at public places and distributing copies of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Read More

Activists of the Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena were seen opposing couples at several locations, particularly at Buddha Smriti Park near Patna Junction railway station.

Members of the outfit allegedly asked couples to separate and distributed Hanuman Chalisa booklets to young men, claiming that Valentine’s Day does not align with Indian cultural values.

The group also alleged that the occasion promotes obscenity and said they would continue to oppose such celebrations.

Posters were reportedly put up in different parts of the city carrying warning messages against Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Speaking to mediapersons, Luv Kumar Shiv Rudra, National President of the Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena, said the organisation’s members were monitoring parks and public places in Patna and other parts of Bihar.

He claimed the group was acting to prevent what they described as “love jihad” and obscenity, and that couples were being asked to recite the Hanuman Chalisa instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The organisation also stated that February 14 should be observed as a day to honour the Pulwama martyrs rather than Valentine’s Day.

Following the protests and the appearance of posters, police across Patna were put on alert to prevent any law and order issues.

Senior police officials said that no individual or group would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Authorities warned that harassing or intimidating people in public places would invite strict legal action.

Police said maintaining law and order remains their top priority and that anyone found disrupting peace or unlawfully targeting individuals will be dealt with firmly.

Additional security personnel were also deployed at key locations, including Eco Park, to prevent any untoward incidents.

--IANS

ajk/pgh