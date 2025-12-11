Vajpayee akin to sacred waters of Ganga and Yamuna: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal/Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Yadav stated this, launching a 15-day ‘Atal Jyoti Sandesh Yatra’ in Andhra Pradesh as part of Vajpayee's centenary celebrations. He stated that the former prime minister was a towering personality, like Himalaya, and commanded immense respect worldwide.

"Vajpayee ji was as pure in his language, speech, and personality as the sacred waters of the Ganga and Yamuna," Yadav stated. Meanwhile, he also unveiled a statue of Vajpayee at Dharmavaram in the Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

Late Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1923, in a middle-class family in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and earned global recognition through his wisdom, leadership and oratory.

He shared a close bond with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who became NDA President during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Yadav further said that Vajpayee served the nation as Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran, and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in the Kargil War.

He also launched the transformative Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which revolutionised rural connectivity.

During his address, Yadav also mentioned about strong bonding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying that under Naidu’s leadership, the state is progressing rapidly in every sector.

Yadav stated that the NDA has entrusted the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh to a descendant of Lord Krishna. He mentioned that Naidu has similarly promoted able leadership in Andhra Pradesh.

"This reflects the true spirit of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’. Seeing the enthusiasm among the people here, it feels as if Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are like two brothers reunited," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, he also congratulated Andhra Pradesh party President T.V.N. Madhav for organising the Atal Jyoti Sandesh Yatra, saying that the initiative will help people of the state learn more about the ideals and life of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

--IANS

pd/dan