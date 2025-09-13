Vaishno Devi Yatra postponed till further orders due to rain in J&K's Reasi

Jammu, Sep 13 (IANS) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine Yatra scheduled to be resumed on September 14 has been postponed till further orders because of the continuous rain in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The Yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was suspended on August 26 due to inclement weather.

All the pilgrims had come down to Katra base camp of the Yatra while many had taken shelter at a shelter space on the route to the shrine on August 26.

A landslide hit this shelter space on August 26 killings 35 pilgrims. A high-power committee was constituted by the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha to probe into the cause of the tragedy while the Yatra remained suspended since August 26.

The officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine (SMVDSB), which is headed by the L-G had announced that the Yatra would be resumed on September 14.

The officials of the (SMVDSB) said on X today that due to continuous rain in the area the Yatra would not be resumed tomorrow as it has been postponed till further orders.

The Shrine Board has taken this decision keeping in mind the safety of the pilgrims.

The board officials said on X: "Jai Mata Di. Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, which was to start on 14 September (Sunday) has been postponed till further orders."

Authorities recently issued an order asking hotels and Dharamshalas to vacate their guests.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary had blamed SMVDSB officials for mismanaging the affairs of the Yatra.

Over 1.5 crore pilgrims from all over the country come each year to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine situated in the top of the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The management of the Yatra and the governance and administration of the Shrine is looked after by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, popularly called the Shrine Board.

The Board was set up in August 1986 under the provisions of The Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988.

The main objective of the Act was to provide for better management and governance of the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and its endowments including the appurtenant lands and buildings.

The Board comprises of a Chairman & not more than 10 members.

The Lt. Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by virtue of his office is the ex-officio Chairman of the Board.

He nominates nine members in the Board at the policy making level. The Board discharge its duty through a Chief Executive Officer who is assisted by Officers deputed from Government of J&K.

