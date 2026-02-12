Vaishno Devi Shrine Board discusses rehab plan for pony operators, others

Jammu, Feb 12 (IANS) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday held a consultative meeting on the structured rehabilitation of pony operators and other service providers in compliance with directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to officials, the meeting was convened in pursuance of decisions taken during the 76th meeting of the SMVDSB under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The meeting was chaired by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer of the SMVDSB, and was attended by senior Board officials along with a delegation led by Bhupinder Singh and representatives of stakeholder groups, including ponywallas, pithus and palkiwallas associated with the Yatra along the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi track.

Officials said the deliberations focused on developing a structured and sustainable rehabilitation framework aimed at safeguarding the livelihoods of traditional service providers while ensuring environmentally responsible and pilgrim-friendly management of the Yatra.

It was emphasised during the discussions that the Shrine Board is committed to balancing environmental sustainability with the socio-economic security of families dependent on Yatra-related services. Officials reiterated that the proposed rehabilitation plan seeks to create alternative and sustainable livelihood opportunities in line with the directions of the NGT.

Representatives of service providers raised concerns regarding the existing registration mechanism and the associated fee structure. They requested that the matter be taken up with the concerned authorities for review and resolution of issues relating to the registration process.

Stakeholders also proposed the development of an alternative parking facility to ease congestion in the Banganga area, which witnesses heavy traffic during peak Yatra periods.

The delegation further sought appropriate compensation as part of the rehabilitation package, emphasising that the transition should be implemented in a phased manner to minimise disruptions and allow sufficient time for affected families to adapt to alternative income opportunities.

The Shrine Board assured participants that all concerns and suggestions would be examined in consultation with relevant authorities while finalising the comprehensive rehabilitation framework.

Subsequently, in continuation of a consultative meeting held earlier with members of the sports fraternity, the Shrine Board conducted an interaction session with young sportspersons to gather grassroots-level inputs.

Athletes from disciplines including cricket, football, shooting, badminton, basketball, archery, judo and tennis highlighted challenges related to training, coaching, infrastructure and exposure. Officials said the feedback would help in formulating a comprehensive strategy to identify talent, strengthen sports development and create a sustainable sporting ecosystem in the region.

