Vaishnaw launches Rail Tech Policy for innovators, digital system for Railway Claims Tribunal

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced the Rail Tech Policy and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal as Reform Number Three and Reform Number Four under the flagship "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" initiative of the Indian Railways.

Rail Tech Policy aims to engage innovators, startups, industry and institutions to promote innovation in Indian Railways. The new policy simplifies the selection of innovators and introduces a dedicated “Rail Tech Portal” for innovation. The policy provides a user-friendly interface, increases the scale-up grant more than three times, and doubles the maximum grant for prototype development and trials.

The minister said that anyone with a strong technological idea should be able to approach the Railways through a dedicated Rail Tech portal, which will function through a completely digital, end-to-end process. The objective, he said, is to shift away from the earlier complex system of vendor selection based strictly on rigid specifications and to instead create a simplified, innovation-driven framework focused on trial and adoption of new technologies.

Key innovation areas include AI-based Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS), AI-based fire detection system in coaches, drone-based broken rail detection system, rail stress monitoring system, sensor-based load calculation device on parcel vans (VPUs), solar panels on coaches, AI-based coach cleaning monitoring system, obstruction detection in foggy environments, and AI-based pension and dispute resolution systems.

Vaishnaw stated that the Rail Tech Policy has been designed after studying successful models such as the iDEX initiative in defence, the startup frameworks in the Ministry of Electronics & IT, and telecom sector innovation policies.

Explaining the funding structure, he noted that when a startup or innovator proposes a viable technological solution, for example, AI-based camera systems to detect elephants near railway tracks, the Railways would support up to 50 per cent of the development funding required. Once the project proves successful, substantial long-term orders will be placed to enable scaling of the solution. The policy is designed not merely to experiment but to ensure that successful innovations are implemented at scale.

He cited several potential application areas for innovation, including AI-enabled CCTV systems for passenger security, referencing how CCTV footage in a recent incident in Kerala helped in quickly apprehending culprits. He also highlighted the need for advanced track monitoring solutions using radar, AI, infrared cameras and ultrasonic technologies to detect deformation or defects in tracks before they lead to accidents.

Vaishnaw further referred to drone-based systems for detecting rail fractures, broken grills, and monitoring overhead equipment, including identifying overheating insulators through AI-based analytics. He added that technology solutions could also address administrative challenges, such as faster processing of pension documents for retired railway employees, ensuring the timely commencement of pension payments.

In Reform Number Four, he announced the complete digitisation and AI-enabled transformation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT). The E-RCT system will enable end-to-end computerisation and digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal. It will transform the filing, processing and adjudication of claims by making the process faster, more transparent and accessible from anywhere in the country.

Vaishnaw stated that there are 23 RCT benches across the country and that filing claims currently poses challenges, especially for passengers who may be travelling across states when an incident occurs. Determining the appropriate jurisdiction for filing a claim often becomes a significant issue.

He said the reform aims to make claim filing simple, digital and accessible from anywhere in the country. Under the new system, aggrieved passengers will be able to file claims electronically, irrespective of their location, even while travelling or upon reaching their destination. The entire process, from e-filing to case information systems, will be digitised and AI-enabled. Vaishnaw stated that within the next 12 months, all benches of the Railway Claims Tribunal will be fully digitised under this initiative.

He further indicated that if the model proves successful, similar digital solutions could be extended to other tribunals such as the Central Administrative Tribunal. The goal, he said, is to ensure faster processing, improved transparency and a citizen-centric approach to justice delivery.

Earlier, claimants and advocates were required to physically visit Tribunal offices for filing cases, submitting documents and tracking case progress, which involved travel, time, and procedural delays.

