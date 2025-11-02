Vadodara RTO's AI-based driving test track to undergo repairs; operations suspended from Nov 10 to 23

Vadodara, Nov 2 (IANS) The Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Darjipura in Gujarat's Vadodara is set to begin repair and upgrade work on its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven driving test track, leading to a temporary suspension of operations from November 10 to 23, officials said on Sunday.

During this period, all driving test appointments scheduled earlier have been rescheduled, and applicants will receive new appointment details via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

The Gujarat government has been modernising driving test tracks across the state by integrating AI-based systems to enhance transparency and accuracy in the testing process.

Similar upgrades are now being implemented at the Darjipura RTO, where around 18 high-resolution cameras will be installed to capture every movement of applicants during the test.

At present, the driving test process involves four key stages -- reverse parking, figure-eight driving, reverse S-turn, and slope climbing.

The upcoming AI-enabled track will include automated traffic signals to guide applicants from one stage to another.

Additionally, the entire test route and procedure will be available online, and it will be mandatory for applicants to review the process before appearing for the test.

Officials have added that the new AI system will significantly reduce human intervention and technical errors.

The existing system occasionally faces disruptions due to server issues, but authorities claim that the AI-based infrastructure will ensure seamless operations and improve the overall efficiency and fairness of driving license tests.

An AI-based driving test track is a modern, technology-driven system designed to make driving tests more transparent, accurate, and efficient.

Instead of relying solely on human examiners, the track is equipped with cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence software that automatically monitor and evaluate a driver's performance.

Every movement -- from speed, turns, parking precision, and lane discipline to response at signals -- is recorded and assessed by AI in real time.

This minimises human bias and error, ensures fairness, and provides instant, data-backed test results.

The system also helps improve safety standards and streamlines the process for both applicants and authorities.

--IANS

janvi/khz