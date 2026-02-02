Vadodara: Guinness World Record recognises mass recital at Mahant Swami Maharaj's 92nd birthday celebrations

Vadodara, Feb 2 (IANS) A Guinness World Records certificate recognising the largest simultaneous Hindu text recital was presented to Mahant Swami Maharaj on Monday as the 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) spiritual head culminated in Gujarat's Vadodara, drawing nearly two lakh devotees from across the country.

The recognition followed a year-long effort in which 15,666 children aged between three and 13 years completed the full Sanskrit recitation of the Satsang Diksha, a scripture composed by Mahant Swami Maharaj comprising 315 shlokas that offer guidance for spiritual, moral, social and practical living.

Guinness World Records officials, who travelled from England for the occasion, confirmed that 12,723 children were physically present at the venue and were formally counted for the record.

The concluding event marked the end of the five-month-long 92nd Janma Jayanti Mahotsav of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual head of BAPS.

The programme featured large-scale cultural presentations with hundreds of performers, special videos highlighting his life and values, and discourses by senior BAPS swamis reflecting on his humility, spiritual depth and selfless service.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the celebrations as special guests and were welcomed by senior swamis of the organisation.

A letter conveying greetings from the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was read out during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav referred to Jabalpur, the birthplace of Mahant Swami Maharaj, and said he felt pride and joy that such a revered spiritual leader hailed from the region.

Several initiatives were announced on the occasion.

Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated a mobile school project aimed at extending education to tribal regions under the theme 'Har Ghar Ghar Shiksha Ki Jyot Jale'.

BAPS also launched a dedicated YouTube channel for children titled 'BAPS Kids' and formally released the book 'Insights from the Satsang Diksha', authored by Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The programme concluded with devotees offering mantra-pushpanjali, followed by a large-scale collective aarti performed under the open sky.

Organisers said the illumination of lakhs of diyas during the aarti created a deeply moving atmosphere.

In his concluding blessings, Mahant Swami Maharaj encouraged devotees to lead lives rooted in faith, humility and service.

Around 800 BAPS swamis and nearly two lakh devotees attended the event.

Preparations were carried out for more than three months by hundreds of swamis and about 14,000 volunteers across 34 departments, with support from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation for security and civic arrangements.

