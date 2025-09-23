Vadodara comes alive with Garba as Navratri festival draws global attention

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) As Navratri celebrations sweep across India, Gujarat's Vadodara -- often considered the cultural capital of Garba -- is once again at the heart of the festivities.

The Vadodara Navratri Festival is witnessing an electrifying turnout, with thousands of participants dancing with joy and devotion to the rhythmic beats of traditional Garba music.

Adding a global flavour to the event, Russian delegate Elina, who flew in from Russia specifically to witness the Garba festivities, expressed her excitement.

“I’m very happy to be here,” she said. “This festival is full of colour, music, and joy. India and Russia share a long-standing friendship, and I feel lucky to witness this cultural celebration.”

Elina was given a traditional welcome at the venue. She paid respects to the idol of Maa Amba at Chachar Chowk, received a ceremonial 'tilak' on her forehead, and had a sacred thread tied to her wrist as part of the Hindu customs.

Vadodara’s Member of Parliament, Dr Hemang Joshi, was also present at the festival.

“Garba is not just a dance form; it is a reflection of our deep-rooted culture and religious devotion,” he said. “This festival represents India’s unity, spirituality, and cultural heritage. It also echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preserving and promoting our traditions while embracing development.”

Vadodara’s festival organiser, Mayank Patel, noted the massive response on the first day and said that the arrangements have been made with utmost care.

“We are witnessing an overwhelming turnout,” he said. “Security and all facilities have been taken care of to ensure everyone can enjoy Garba safely. The recognition by UNESCO has further elevated Vadodara’s Garba to a global level.”

One of the Garba dancers, Jindal Dixit, shared his excitement, saying:

“I wait eagerly for Navratri every year. Today is the second day, and I’m here to dance my heart out.”

Vadodara’s Garba has gained international recognition, with UNESCO listing it among culturally significant festivals, and it is often referred to as the world’s longest dance festival. The presence of international delegates and cultural enthusiasts highlights its growing global appeal.

As Navratri continues, Vadodara remains lit with devotion, music, and a spirit that unites people from across the world.

--IANS

rs/dpb