V-P Radhakrishnan, Rahul Gandhi express condolences over stampede in TN

Karur, Sep 27 (IANS) The horrific stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay's political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday has triggered an outpouring of grief and solidarity from across the country.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other prominent political leaders expressed deep sorrow over the stampede tragedy that claimed 36 lives and left 60 others injured.

The incident occurred when a large crowd surged forward at the packed venue where Vijay was addressing his supporters as part of his statewide campaign.

Eyewitnesses described sudden pushing and panic in the congested space, causing people to fall and get trampled.

Police and emergency teams rushed to rescue those trapped, but the density of the gathering made the effort extremely challenging.

Among the injured were at least three children admitted to intensive care.

The Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday evening, announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured victims.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered a judicial probe led by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan and dispatched senior Ministers and health officials to oversee rescue and medical support.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan said the tragedy had caused "unspeakable pain".

In a message on X, the Vice-President said, "I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving parents who have lost their loved ones, to their relatives, and to the people of Tamil Nadu in this moment of inconsolable sorrow. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy and complete recovery of those injured and receiving treatment in hospitals."

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed his anguish.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts," he said on X.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences and solidarity with Tamil Nadu, while Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan said that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

Authorities continued rescue, relief and medical care through Saturday night as grief and shock rippled through the state.

--IANS

aal/khz