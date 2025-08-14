Uttarakhand to set crowd management system at Kainchi Dham

Nainital, Aug 14 (IANS) In a significant move to improve the management of surging crowds at the revered Kainchi Dham of Baba Neem Karoli, the Uttarakhand administration is working on a comprehensive crowd control system, complete with a fixed visitor capacity and online registration facilities.

Every year, lakhs of devotees flock to the Dham, leading to overcrowding not only within the temple complex but also in the surrounding areas. Responding to this growing challenge, the government has initiated a carrying capacity survey to assess the actual visitor limit of the site and its adjoining zones.

The six-month-long survey will involve a meticulous analysis of the temple premises, available tourist facilities, traffic movement, accommodation options, and infrastructural readiness.

Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Garbyal stated that the survey would also determine how many pilgrims visit solely for Kainchi Dham and how many extend their journey to other prominent destinations like Almora, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar.

As part of the initiative, real-time monitoring systems have been deployed, with CCTV installed along key routes and within the temple area. These will help officials track the movement of both pilgrims and vehicles, aiding swift response and better control during peak periods.

In addition, data is being compiled from local guest houses, homestays, and parking facilities to measure the pressure on available infrastructure. The ultimate goal is to build a sustainable system that ensures safety, comfort, and spiritual serenity for visitors.

The Tourism Secretary revealed that an online registration system, similar to that used for the Chardham Yatra, is under consideration. This would allow devotees to book darshan slots in advance, helping the administration to regulate the influx and provide a more streamlined experience.

“This will not only enhance devotees’ experience but also allow quicker action in emergencies,” Garbyal added.

Post-monsoon, the administration will also kick off an expansion of tourist amenities, including road upgrades, expanded parking, increased lodging capacity, and improved sanitation. Authorities believe that with proper assessment and structured planning, Kainchi Dham can offer a more peaceful and organised pilgrimage experience.

“Our team has already started this. It will take around six months. For counting, we have also installed CCTVs,” Garbyal said.

--IANS

jk/dpb