Uttarakhand: Over 200 Chamoli women get training under PMKVY, start earning money​

Chamoli, March 18 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), an outcome-based skill training scheme of the Central government, is bringing notable improvements in the workforce.
In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, many residents, particularly women, have received adequate training under the scheme for various vocational activities, and today they are equipped with the skills to earn a living of their own.
About 200 women in the district have received training under the skill development program and are currently engaged in various projects, including jute bag making, handicrafts, and more.
A couple of them have established businesses, either through Self-Help Groups or on an individual basis, and today, they have a steady income.
The strong demand for jute bags and handicraft products created an opportunity that they capitalized on. Today, they have not only improved their economic status but also seen a boost in self-confidence.
Many beneficiaries admitted that this allowed them to become self-reliant. Standing on their own feet today, they are contributing to their families' financial goals and also playing an empowered role within society.
The women who underwent training under the program said that this helped achieve self-reliance, gave them a chance to stand on their own feet, and contribute to their families' financial well-being.
A beneficiary, Priyanka Devi, said, "We come here to learn tailoring, and we are being taught very well. Having learned here, we have stitched suits for ourselves; acquiring this skill will be of great benefit to us."
Another beneficiary, Himanshi, told IANS, "We are being trained in a trade by the Government of India. This is excellent. It will also make it easier for us to secure employment in the future."
Another beneficiary, Seema, stated, "We come here to learn tailoring. We are gaining a new identity. Now, we can work independently and earn money. Previously, we had to depend on others, but not anymore."
--IANS
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