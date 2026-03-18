Uttarakhand: Over 200 Chamoli women get training under PMKVY, start earning money​

Chamoli, March 18 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), an outcome-based skill training scheme of the Central government, is bringing notable improvements in the workforce.​

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In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, many residents, particularly women, have received adequate training under the scheme for various vocational activities, and today they are equipped with the skills to earn a living of their own.​

About 200 women in the district have received training under the skill development program and are currently engaged in various projects, including jute bag making, handicrafts, and more.​

A couple of them have established businesses, either through Self-Help Groups or on an individual basis, and today, they have a steady income.​

The strong demand for jute bags and handicraft products created an opportunity that they capitalized on. Today, they have not only improved their economic status but also seen a boost in self-confidence.​

Many beneficiaries admitted that this allowed them to become self-reliant. Standing on their own feet today, they are contributing to their families' financial goals and also playing an empowered role within society.​

The women who underwent training under the program said that this helped achieve self-reliance, gave them a chance to stand on their own feet, and contribute to their families' financial well-being.

​A beneficiary, Priyanka Devi, said, "We come here to learn tailoring, and we are being taught very well. Having learned here, we have stitched suits for ourselves; acquiring this skill will be of great benefit to us."​

Another beneficiary, Himanshi, told IANS, "We are being trained in a trade by the Government of India. This is excellent. It will also make it easier for us to secure employment in the future."​

Another beneficiary, Seema, stated, "We come here to learn tailoring. We are gaining a new identity. Now, we can work independently and earn money. Previously, we had to depend on others, but not anymore."​

--IANS​

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