Uttarakhand journalist’s death: Probe deepens as family alleges foul play

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Police have deepened the investigation into the death of Uttarakhand journalist Rajiv Pratap after his family alleged foul play in his disappearance and subsequent recovery.

Pratap, who had been missing since the night of September 18, was found dead under unclear circumstances in Uttarkashi district. His body was retrieved on September 28 from the Joshiyaara Barrage, also known as Joshiada Lake, by search teams.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Singh Panwar confirmed the recovery, while Superintendent of Police Sarita Doval stated that the post-mortem indicated internal injuries typically associated with accidents. However, she acknowledged that the family had presented new facts, prompting a more intensive probe into the case.

Pratap’s disappearance had raised concerns from the outset.

On September 19, a day after he went missing, his car was found abandoned on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, deepening the mystery.

His family consistently suspected foul play and urged authorities to investigate thoroughly. Their concerns were echoed by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA), which confirmed his death in a social media post and called for transparency in the probe.

“We expect police to come clean with transparency in this case,” the association stated, expressing grief and solidarity with the bereaved family.

Alok Pratap Singh, brother of independent journalist Rajiv Pratap, has raised doubts over the circumstances of his death, claiming that the injuries sustained by Pratap do not match a car accident and alleged that he had been receiving death threats in recent months. He said his brother, who had been missing since the night of September 18, had faced pressure to delete stories exposing poor conditions at the district hospital.

Rajiv Pratap was an alumnus of IIMC and had been actively running a digital news platform called Delhi Uttarakhand Live. Known for his sharp reporting and commitment to public interest journalism, his sudden death has left the media fraternity in shock.

Journalists across the region mourned his loss, remembering him as a dedicated professional who upheld the values of truth and accountability.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over Pratap’s death and ordered a thorough and impartial investigation. His directive aims to address the concerns raised by the family and ensure that all aspects of the case are examined without bias.

The IIMC Alumni Association also paid tribute to Pratap, noting his contributions to journalism and the void his passing leaves in the media landscape.

“May God grant peace to Rajiv and strength to family members and friends to bear this loss,” the association wrote. As the investigation continues, questions remain about the events leading to Pratap’s death.

