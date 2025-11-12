Uttarakhand govt to set up separate public health management unit for urban bodies

Dehradun, Nov 12 (IANS) In a significant boost to urban public health infrastructure, the Uttarakhand Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has approved the constitution of a dedicated Public Health Project Management Unit (PMU) under the Urban Development Directorate.

The decision, taken during Wednesday's cabinet meeting, aims to streamline the implementation of health policies across municipal bodies in line with the 15th Finance Commission guidelines.

The newly sanctioned PMU will function under the Director of Urban Development and serve as a centralised oversight mechanism for public health initiatives at the state level.

It will monitor funds disbursed through the Central Finance Commission and State Finance Commission, ensuring optimal utilisation for civic health services.

Key responsibilities of the PMU include supervising Municipal Health Officers, tracking health scheme execution within urban local bodies, and building capacity through targeted training programs for health personnel.

By creating a robust monitoring framework, the unit will address gaps in urban sanitation, disease prevention, and primary healthcare delivery. To operationalise the PMU, the Cabinet has cleared the creation of four critical posts: a Senior Medical Officer to lead clinical oversight, a Finance Controller for budgetary compliance, an MIS Expert to manage data analytics and reporting, and an Assistant Accountant for financial operations. These positions will be filled through deputation or contractual hiring, with an emphasis on domain expertise.

Chief Minister Dhami described the PMU as a "vital cog in urban governance reform," stating, "This unit will ensure every rupee allocated for public health reaches the ground and translates into tangible outcomes for citizens." The initiative leverages AI-driven tools for real-time fund tracking, predictive health analytics, and performance dashboards.

The MIS Expert will deploy digital platforms to flag discrepancies, forecast disease outbreaks, and evaluate scheme efficacy—marking a tech-forward approach to urban health management. Urban local bodies, often strained by limited resources, will benefit from centralised guidance and training modules tailored to regional challenges like waterborne diseases and waste management.

The PMU will also coordinate with national programs such as Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT. Officials estimate the unit will be functional within three months, with pilot monitoring in Dehradun and Haridwar.

Long-term goals include reducing urban infant mortality and improving sanitation indices through data-backed interventions. This move reinforces Uttarakhand's commitment to decentralised yet accountable health governance, setting a precedent for other hill states.

--IANS

sktr/dan