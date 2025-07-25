Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal announces 'Corbett Award' on Jim Corbett’s 150th birth anniversary

Ramnagar, July 25 (IANS) In celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of legendary conservationist Jim Corbett, a grand event was organised by the Corbett National Park administration at the Ramnagar Municipality Auditorium on Friday.

Uttarakhand’s Forest and Environment Minister Subodh Uniyal attended the event as the chief guest, along with senior forest officials, representatives of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, local leaders, wildlife enthusiasts, environmental activists, and school children.

The programme commenced with a moving documentary on the life and legacy of Corbett, tracing his remarkable transformation from a hunter to a pioneer in wildlife conservation. The film highlighted Corbett’s deep connection with nature and his foundational role in India’s tiger conservation movement.

Following the documentary, cultural performances took centre stage. Two plays, titled "Gora Sadhu" and "Moti", were performed, conveying powerful messages of coexistence, struggle, and the delicate balance between humans and wildlife.

One of the key highlights of the event was the release of a special commemorative cover by the Indian Postal Department to mark Corbett’s 150th birth anniversary.

Uniyal personally unveiled the cover, which was met with great applause.

The Minister also paid tribute to Corbett’s enduring legacy.

"Jim Corbett was not just a hunter—he was the first to abandon hunting and embrace the path of conservation. His life continues to inspire us," he said.

He further announced the launch of the Jim Corbett Award, an annual honour that will recognise individuals and institutions making significant contributions to wildlife and environmental conservation. The award, he stated, aims to foster greater public involvement and raise awareness about environmental protection.

Uniyal emphasised that the Uttarakhand government is committed to safeguarding forests and wildlife.

"We must preserve nature for future generations. This is Jim Corbett’s legacy, and it is our responsibility to carry it forward. Jim Corbett’s vision and dedication continue to inspire us. We are fully committed to preserving the legacy he left behind," he stated.

