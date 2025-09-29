Uttarakhand CM meets protesting youth over ‘paper leak’ in UKSSSC exams  

Dehradun, Sep 29 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reached out to the students and youth protesting at the city’s Parade Ground and assured them of a detailed investigation into the alleged paper leak, including a CBI enquiry, in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC)’s examinations, held recently.

The UKSSSC test for filling graduate-level posts in various departments was held on September 21. However, the alleged paper leak led to huge protests from the youth, who demanded cancellation of examinations and also a CBI enquiry into alleged lapses.

While interacting with the agitating youth, the Uttarakhand CM gave a patient hearing to their concerns and reiterated his government’s 'zero tolerance' towards any irregularities in any competitive/recruitment examinations.

CM Dhami told them that the state government had only one resolution in mind and that was to keep the examination procedure completely transparent.

“Over the past four years, the government has worked steadfastly sticking to this very resolution,” he said.

Further, making an emotional appeal, CM Dhami said that he understands that students struggle for government jobs and he also witnessed similar situations during his college life.

CM Dhami further told the agitating youth, “The case that recently came to light is already under investigation by an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge. The committee has begun its work, but since the youth are still demanding a CBI enquiry, the government will recommend a CBI investigation in this matter.”

“There will be no obstacle in this,” he assured.

The Chief Minister further told the youth that he chose to visit the protest site to express solidarity with the students and understand their difficulties first-hand.

He said that the government has conducted more than 25,000 recruitments in a transparent manner and only in this one case, an issue broke out.

“Our government is fully committed to removing every doubt and suspicion from the minds of the youth,” he asserted.

He also announced that if any cases have been filed against the youth during the agitation, those cases would be withdrawn.

He further said that in the 'Amrit Kaal', Uttarakhand must become the best state in the country and in achieving this, the role of the youth will be most crucial.

