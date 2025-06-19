Uttarakhand CM Dhami leads yoga session ahead of International Day on June 21

Dehradun, June 19 (IANS) Setting the tone for International Day of Yoga to be held on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday led a yoga session at his residence, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote yoga globally.

CM Dhami wrote on X, “Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, our government is making unprecedented efforts to promote yoga on a wide scale. Yoga programs are being organised in every district of the state, in which a large number of local people are participating.”

“We have approved the new yoga policy in Uttarakhand. This will create about 13,000 new jobs. All the residents of the state are requested to include yoga in their daily routine and contribute actively in building a healthy, aware, and developed nation,” he said.

CM Dhami’s office also took to X and wrote, “The Chief Minister performed yoga with officers and employees at the camp office. Yoga is not just a physical exercise, but it is a powerful process of inner peace and self-realization. It stabilizes the mind and becomes a medium to reach the depths of consciousness.”

“Today yoga has become an integral part of the daily routine of millions of people in the world and is giving pride to the Indian lifestyle on the global stage,” said the CMO.

Highlighting the importance of Indian culture, CM Dhami said that India has always given priority to human values, ​​and yoga is the basic pillar of our Sanatan culture.

“This is the reason that today Yoga has become an integral part of the daily routine of crores of people across the world and is establishing the Indian lifestyle on the global platform,” he said.

CM Dhami said that in 2014, PM Modi had proposed in the United Nations General Assembly to recognise June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was supported by 177 countries.

Describing Uttarakhand as the land of sages and ascetics, CM Dhami said efforts have been made by the government in this direction to connect everyone with yoga at the village level.

--IANS

rch/skp