Uttarakhand CM Dhami assures steps to counter migration, boost economy

Dehradun, Oct 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that migration is a major problem and significant plans are underway to curb it, strengthen the local economy and promote tourism, an official said.

Speaking at an event in Tehri Garhwal district, the Chief Minister said that through the House of Himalaya brand, local products are gaining widespread recognition both domestically and internationally.

Policies such as the Farm Machinery Bank, Film Policy, Apple Mission, and Homestays are all working to strengthen the local economy, he said.

Dhami was speaking at the inauguration of a nine-day 49th Shri Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal district and hoisting of flag, an official said.

At the inauguration event, CM Dhami made several announcements and gave approval for the beautification of canals, buildings, roads, and temples.

Earlier in the day, he met Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, in Dehradun to discuss improvements related to infrastructure and logistics for the upcoming Yatra.

Bindra informed the Chief Minister that this year’s Hemkunt Sahib Yatra was attended by a record 275,000 pilgrims from India and around the world.

During the Kunjapuri Fair event, Dhami also inaugurated the development exhibition, inspected stalls set up by various departments, and garlanded the statues of immortal martyrs and the Freedom Struggle Martyrs' Memorial.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work of preserving India's glorious cultural heritage is being done effectively.

Under PM Modi's guidance, the state government is committed to the overall development of Uttarakhand and is continuously working to preserve religious sites and preserve its identity, said Dhami.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Furthermore, by implementing a strong anti-plagiarism law, more than 26,000 youth have been provided with transparent employment in the last four years.

He mentioned initiatives such as the prevention of religious conversions and the demolition of illegal encroachments, which have given the state a new status and recognition. The state government is committed to making Uttarakhand a leading state, he said.

