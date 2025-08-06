Uttarakhand cloudburst: 28 from Kerala safe; rescue efforts underway

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (IANS) A total of 28 people from Kerala who were reported stranded in the aftermath of a cloudburst in Uttarakhand have been confirmed safe.

This was confirmed by the Uttarakhand Malayali Samajam president, Dinesh.

“The information was verified with the driver of the group besides an official confirmation of their safety has also been received,” said Dinesh.

Besides, the relatives of the stranded individuals confirmed that the vehicle has been located.

This group was found stranded around 4 km away from Gangotri -- the main disaster site.

All these individuals from Kerala were on a pilgrimage trip and got stranded due to blocked roads, which has made their return difficult.

The devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district has triggered a wave of grief and concern across political lines, with leaders calling the tragedy a painful reminder of the vulnerability of the hilly regions to extreme natural disasters.

A surge in the Kheer Ganga river led to extensive damage in the Dharali market area.

The Uttarakhand Police confirmed that multiple disaster relief teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, Army, Fire Department, and police personnel, are carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Residents have been warned to stay away from riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial inspection of the disaster-affected area in Uttarkashi on Wednesday and instructed officials to remain on 24-hour alert mode after inspecting the rising water levels of the river and the surrounding areas.

"In Dharali, Uttarkashi, all government agencies, departments, and the Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination. Last night, more than 130 people were rescued. Closed routes are being reopened, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed deep anguish, saying: “Everyone is deeply pained by this incident. Those living in the hills are gripped by fear in the wake of such natural calamities.”

