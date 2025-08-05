Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes

Chamoli, Aug 5 (IANS) Women of Self-Help Group are not only running their livelihood by taking advantage of the public welfare schemes run by the government, but they have also improved their economic condition by earning good profits by making eco-friendly rakhis in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

The initiative is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Ministry of Rural Development’s flagship programme aimed at reducing poverty by building strong institutions for the poor, especially women. These institutions are empowered to access financial services, market linkages, and diverse livelihood opportunities.

In Chamoli, this mission has taken a colourful turn. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, SHG members are crafting rakhis from pirul, bhojpatra, and vaijayanti seeds – materials rooted in the region’s ecology and traditions. Alongside, they are preparing local delicacies like arasa and roti, attracting buyers keen on authentic, handmade products.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Local residents and visitors are readily purchasing these unique items, praising both the craftsmanship and the initiative’s eco-friendly ethos. For the women involved, the sales have meant more than just extra income – they have brought recognition, confidence, and a stronger voice in household and community decisions.

"We are making rakhis from waste material, giving new life to things often discarded," said Pratibha Tiwari, a beneficiary.

"We’ve already sold over 500 rakhis, and today alone, around 200 have been purchased."

Another SHG member, Sangeeta Bisht, added: "There’s a high demand for our rakhis. We are selling a lot, and people are appreciating our work."

For Suman Devi, the project’s biggest success is collective empowerment.

"Seven or eight women are working together on this. It’s not just about rakhis – it’s about improving our economic condition and supporting each other," she said.

Chamoli’s Chief Development Officer, Abhishek Tripathi, highlighted how the Chief Minister’s Empowered Behna Yojana has amplified the impact of SHGs.

"We have set up 18 stalls for SHG women across the district to sell rakhis made from pirul, bhojpatra, and vaijayanti, as well as traditional sweets like arasa and roti. The festive season has boosted sales, and these women are earning substantial profits," Tripathi told IANS.

DAY-NRLM adopts a demand-driven approach, allowing states to create poverty reduction plans tailored to local needs. Intensive blocks and districts implement all programme components through State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) or partner institutions, while others are classified as non-intensive.

The mission, a restructured version of the Swarnajayanti Gram Swarojgar Yojana (SGSY), was renamed as DAY-NRLM on March 29, 2016. Its ambitious target is to reach 7 crore rural poor households across 600 districts, 6,000 blocks, 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, and 6 lakh villages within 8–10 years. This is achieved through self-managed SHGs and federated institutions, enabling members to form livelihood collectives and access rights, entitlements, and public services.

